Ring & Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation that blends geometric precision with papercraft charm. An orbiting dot draws a circle, a paper-like fold reveals your logo, and soft oval leaves complete the scene before a bright, full-frame finish. Ideal for intros and outros, this template keeps attention on your mark and message. Easily customize colors for the background, paper accents, and logo, adjust fonts, and add your own audio or sound effects. The centered composition and smooth motion make it versatile for channels, presentations, and brand stingers.