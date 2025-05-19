en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Flip Reveal
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Smaille
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
16videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with elegance and dynamism with our Flip Reveal template. Your images and videos come together to unveil your logo, creating an enduring and modern impression. Perfect for portfolio intros or social media promos, customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors for a piece that's unquestionably yours. Publish your story in a video that embodies professionalism and style.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By AlexG1985
9s
2
2
10
Introduce your brand with elegance using our minimalistic Vector Rise template, tailored for businesses and creatives alike. This versatile, clean design is perfect for IT, marketing, and education projects. Simply add your logo and customize the colors to match your brand identity, and watch as your image gracefully takes center stage in a professional, ready-to-publish video.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
14
Present your logo in a stunning showcase of radiant neon lights with our Bright Neon Ident template. Your brand emerges center-screen, its edges twinkling against a grungy backdrop as a glossy sweep of light brings it all to life. Tailor with your own tagline, colors, and fonts, and let this glossy, high-definition video solidify your presence on any platform.
By onbothsides
9s
11
8
23
Ring in the Lunar New Year with our festive Chinese New Year Intro template. Customize with your own text, colors, and logo to wish your audience good fortune. Featuring all 12 zodiac signs, this template is a versatile choice for social media greetings, event openings, or any celebration video. Your message will shine brilliantly against the culturally rich animations.
By onbothsides
10s
10
7
26
Ring in the Chinese New Year with elegance using our Chinese New Year Flipbook reveal template. This minimalistic yet vibrant video creatively showcases your logo amongst the 12 zodiac signs, offering customization of colors, fonts, and text for a personalized touch. With multiple design options, you can craft a unique, festive greeting or introduction that resonates with your brand's identity and celebrates tradition in style.
By Black_Phoenix
6s
2
3
4
Step into the limelight with a crisp and minimalist intro, perfect for brands with a taste for understated elegance. This 3D Minimalist Intro template sets the stage for your logo to make its appearance with a clean, modern animation that instantly strikes a chord with viewers across all platforms. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to reflect your signature style.
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
8
Step into the limelight with our Neon Checker Rays template. Watch layers of neon lights cast an alluring glow as your logo comes to life, surrounded by rings of neon energy. As the camera swirls around, a shower of square particles reveals your brand identity, shining like a beacon. Tailor the fonts, colors, and tagline to your liking, and unveil a video that truly represents your brand’s dynamic spirit.
By Skvifi
7s
28
11
9
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
22
15
9
Step into a world where your memories take on a life of their own with our Photo Glass Parallax. Enclosed in a sophisticated glass box, a selection of photos comes alive, rotating elegantly to tell your brand's story. Perfect for any usage, these stunning visuals culminate in your logo taking center stage. Customize with your personal touch, using your own images, colors, and tagline, to create a video that's uniquely yours.
Menu
Templates
Solutions