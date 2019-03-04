Rotate and Flip

Showcase your brand with a minimalist 3D logo reveal. Rotating pieces assemble into your mark, then flip to display a crisp tagline or web address. Subtle lens flares, a glossy floor reflection, and smooth motion deliver an elegant, corporate-ready finish. Easily customize your logo, text, colors, and font, with options to toggle reflections, shadows, and flare styling. Ideal for YouTube intros, branded outros, presentations, and identity stings, this clean design keeps focus on your brand while adding refined polish.