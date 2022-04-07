Clean Word Flip

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation. Three bold text panels flip in 3D to introduce key words before revealing your logo and tagline on a soft gradient backdrop. Refined motion, subtle reflections and a tasteful lens flare keep the focus on your message. Easily customize colors, fonts, logo, text and optional background media to match your branding. Ideal as an intro, outro or short title sequence for videos, ads and presentations. Fast, simple and effective—designed to look great with any brand style.