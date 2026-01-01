Slideshow for my birthday party
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CHAMPION AUTHOR

d3luxxxe

Here because you deserve the best! #humble
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PORTFOLIO
Flat Christmas Greeting
By d3luxxxe
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00:05
Flat Christmas Greeting Original theme video
Photography
By d3luxxxe
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00:12
Photography Original theme video
Icon Flip
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00:06
Icon Flip Original theme video
Hologram Extrude Reveal
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00:15
Hologram Extrude Reveal Original theme video
Fireborn
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00:08
Fireborn Original theme video
GTA Razor Neon
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00:18
GTA Razor Neon Originall theme video
Quick & Clean Rotation
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00:07
Quick & Clean Rotation Original theme video
Emergence
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00:12
Emergence Original theme video
Wavez Viz
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Wavez Viz Original theme video
Superhot Reveal
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00:10
Superhot Reveal Original theme video
3D Boards Mockup Presentation
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01:10
3D Boards Mockup Presentation Original theme video
Firestrings
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00:10
Firestrings Original theme video
Cyberpunk
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00:15
Cyberpunk Original theme video
Words Fusion
By d3luxxxe
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00:15
Words Fusion Original theme video
Particle Streak
By d3luxxxe
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00:07
Particle Streak Original theme video
SliceX
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00:12
SliceX Original theme video
Chrome Drop
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4K
00:06
Chrome Drop Original theme video
Digital
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00:07
Digital Original theme video
Contour Explosion
By d3luxxxe
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00:10
Contour Explosion Original theme video
Christmas Lights
By d3luxxxe
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00:25
Christmas Lights Original theme video
Glitcher
By d3luxxxe
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00:08
Glitcher Original theme video
Soft Outlines
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00:14
Soft Outlines Original theme video
Ascension Viz
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Ascension Viz Original theme video
Luxury Particles & Reflection
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00:08
Luxury Particles & Reflection Golden Logo theme video
Ignition
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00:11
Ignition Original theme video
Particle Assembly
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00:12
Particle Assembly Original theme video
Spotlight
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00:08
Spotlight Original theme video
Gears Reveal
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00:14
Gears Reveal Original theme video
Digital Glitch Distortion
By d3luxxxe
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00:09
Digital Glitch Distortion Original theme video
Particle Knot Reveal
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00:10
Particle Knot Reveal Original theme video
3D Spin
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00:14
3D Spin Original theme video
Tech Fragment
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00:10
Tech Fragment Original theme video
Dark Hollows
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01:05
Dark Hollows Original theme video
Glitch Pulse
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00:06
Glitch Pulse Original theme video
Hi Tech Circuits Reveal
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00:13
Hi Tech Circuits Reveal Original theme video
Light Up Reveal
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00:10
Light Up Reveal Original theme video
Particle Vortex Reveal
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00:15
Particle Vortex Reveal Original theme video
Particle Energy Blast
By d3luxxxe
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00:10
Particle Energy Blast Original theme video
Elegant Rings
By d3luxxxe
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00:08
Elegant Rings Duo theme video
Smoke Trails
By d3luxxxe
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00:11
Smoke Trails Original theme video
Elegant Orb
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00:08
Elegant Orb Original theme video
Bullet Reveal
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00:14
Bullet Reveal Original theme video
Sketch
By d3luxxxe
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00:10
Sketch Original theme video
Particle Burst
By d3luxxxe
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00:12
Particle Burst Original theme video
Flipshow
By d3luxxxe
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00:16
Flipshow Original theme video
Redline Reveal
By d3luxxxe
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00:15
Redline Reveal Original theme video
Silk Vortex
By d3luxxxe
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00:07
Silk Vortex Original theme video
Impact Inferno
By d3luxxxe
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00:08
Impact Inferno Original theme video
Vortex ID
By d3luxxxe
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00:10
Vortex ID Original theme video
Elegant Ripple
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00:08
Elegant Ripple Original theme video
COD Tactical Sweep
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00:10
COD Tactical Sweep Original theme video
3D Action Screens
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01:01
3D Action Screens Original theme video
Web Search
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00:10
Web Search Original theme video
Internet Search
By d3luxxxe
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00:10
Internet Search Original theme video
Smoke Cloud
By d3luxxxe
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00:10
Smoke Cloud Original theme video
Iron Heart
By d3luxxxe
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00:10
Iron Heart Original theme video
Holiday Pop Up
By d3luxxxe
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00:12
Holiday Pop Up Original theme video
BF Transmission
By d3luxxxe
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2K
00:10
BF Transmission Original theme video
Abstract Quotes
By d3luxxxe
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00:40
Abstract Quotes Original theme video
Glitch Quotes
By d3luxxxe
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00:38
Glitch Quotes Original theme video
3D Spinning Box Reveal
By d3luxxxe
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00:15
3D Spinning Box Reveal Original theme video
New Release Viz
By d3luxxxe
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2K
New Release Viz Original theme video
Fast Shots
By d3luxxxe
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00:16
Fast Shots Original theme video
Minimal Particles
By d3luxxxe
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00:05
Minimal Particles Original theme video
Electric Reveal
By d3luxxxe
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00:10
Electric Reveal Original theme video
Clean Word Flip
By d3luxxxe
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00:08
Clean Word Flip Original theme video
Spectral Viz
By d3luxxxe
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2K
Spectral Viz Original theme video
Epic Digital Glitch
By d3luxxxe
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00:10
Epic Digital Glitch Original theme video
Horror Opener
By d3luxxxe
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00:07
Horror Opener Skull theme video
Simplex
By d3luxxxe
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00:08
Simplex Original theme video
Mirage Viz
By d3luxxxe
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2K
Mirage Viz Original theme video
Minimalist Flip
By d3luxxxe
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00:06
Minimalist Flip Original theme video
New Year Countdown
By d3luxxxe
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01:20
New Year Countdown Original theme video

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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Outro
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Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
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Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Spotify Canvas Maker
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Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
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Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
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Help
About Us
Contact Us