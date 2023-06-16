Youtube intro for cooking channel
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New Release Viz - Original - Poster image

New Release Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Grunge
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
12.5Kexports
rating
Showcase your new track with an urban, grunge-styled audio visualizer designed to amplify releases. A responsive spectrum, artist and song titles, and a clean progress bar with timer keep attention on the music. Display your cover art and highlight where fans can listen using platform icons. Subtle grid lines, scratches and a plastic-wrap overlay add tactile, underground character. Colors and text are fully editable, and the animation reacts to your audio for energetic, beat-driven motion. Perfect for teasers, premieres, and channel uploads when you want a slick, modern promo that looks as good as it sounds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us