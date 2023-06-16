New Release Viz

Showcase your new track with an urban, grunge-styled audio visualizer designed to amplify releases. A responsive spectrum, artist and song titles, and a clean progress bar with timer keep attention on the music. Display your cover art and highlight where fans can listen using platform icons. Subtle grid lines, scratches and a plastic-wrap overlay add tactile, underground character. Colors and text are fully editable, and the animation reacts to your audio for energetic, beat-driven motion. Perfect for teasers, premieres, and channel uploads when you want a slick, modern promo that looks as good as it sounds.