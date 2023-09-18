Showcase your music with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing waveform, ambient particles, artist and track info, cover art, and an optional timer create a polished release promo. Fine‑tune spectrum range, band density and thickness, colors, background media, tint and glow. Add platform spots to direct listeners to your preferred services. Designed to work across genres—from chill to high‑energy—this minimal, elegant template keeps the focus on your sound while delivering eye‑catching motion graphics.