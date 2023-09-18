Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wavez Viz - Original - Poster image

Wavez Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
5.9Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing waveform, ambient particles, artist and track info, cover art, and an optional timer create a polished release promo. Fine‑tune spectrum range, band density and thickness, colors, background media, tint and glow. Add platform spots to direct listeners to your preferred services. Designed to work across genres—from chill to high‑energy—this minimal, elegant template keeps the focus on your sound while delivering eye‑catching motion graphics.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us