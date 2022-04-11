Make your brand pop with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This template features bold extruded titles, glossy reflections, lens flares, and dynamic light trails in a moody studio environment. Energetic camera spins and seamless transitions build momentum across multiple headlines before delivering a clean logo payoff. Perfect for intros, outros, and title sequences across tech, gaming, or corporate content. Easily customize text, logo, colors, particles, and highlights to match your branding and export a polished, attention-grabbing ident in minutes.