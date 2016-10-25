Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Tech Fragment - Original - Poster image

Tech Fragment

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Futuristic
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
8.8Kexports
rating
Create a bold, hi‑tech brand impact in seconds. This 3D logo animation assembles your mark from flying fragments amid HUD grids, neon light rays and cinematic flares. Ideal for gaming intros, tech promos, product launches and YouTube branding. Easily customize colors for the lens flare, background, grid, and logo accents, then add a short tagline to complete the sting. With energetic pacing and a sleek futuristic aesthetic, this opener delivers a polished, professional identity reveal for any technology-forward brand.
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Video Types
Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us