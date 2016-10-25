Tech Fragment

Create a bold, hi‑tech brand impact in seconds. This 3D logo animation assembles your mark from flying fragments amid HUD grids, neon light rays and cinematic flares. Ideal for gaming intros, tech promos, product launches and YouTube branding. Easily customize colors for the lens flare, background, grid, and logo accents, then add a short tagline to complete the sting. With energetic pacing and a sleek futuristic aesthetic, this opener delivers a polished, professional identity reveal for any technology-forward brand.