Smoke Trails
00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
10.1Kexports
Craft a bold brand moment with a cinematic logo animation powered by swirling smoke trails, light rays, and a dramatic central burst. This 3D motion graphics design builds suspense as glowing orbs spiral into a vortex and disperse the smoke to reveal your mark and tagline. Easily customize colors, swap the background with your own media or a gradient, and fine-tune the look for any channel. Perfect for intros and outros, this atmospheric, neon‑tinged ident delivers a polished, modern reveal that elevates your brand.
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