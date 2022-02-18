Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Smoke Trails - Original - Poster image

Smoke Trails

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Smoke
Cinematic
Outro
10.1Kexports
rating
Craft a bold brand moment with a cinematic logo animation powered by swirling smoke trails, light rays, and a dramatic central burst. This 3D motion graphics design builds suspense as glowing orbs spiral into a vortex and disperse the smoke to reveal your mark and tagline. Easily customize colors, swap the background with your own media or a gradient, and fine-tune the look for any channel. Perfect for intros and outros, this atmospheric, neon‑tinged ident delivers a polished, modern reveal that elevates your brand.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us