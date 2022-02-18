Craft a bold brand moment with a cinematic logo animation powered by swirling smoke trails, light rays, and a dramatic central burst. This 3D motion graphics design builds suspense as glowing orbs spiral into a vortex and disperse the smoke to reveal your mark and tagline. Easily customize colors, swap the background with your own media or a gradient, and fine-tune the look for any channel. Perfect for intros and outros, this atmospheric, neon‑tinged ident delivers a polished, modern reveal that elevates your brand.