Soft Outlines

Create a modern, minimalist brand ident with a neumorphic finish. This clean logo animation traces your mark with soft 3D outlines, then settles into an elegant extruded form accented by smooth shadows and a subtle highlight sweep. Customize colors, add optional background media with blur and tint, and tailor the intro and tagline text to your needs. With refined motion and a calm, premium vibe, it’s ideal for intros and outros across brands, products, and channels. Fast to set up and easy to personalize for a polished, on-brand reveal every time.