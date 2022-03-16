Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Soft Outlines - Original - Poster image

Soft Outlines

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Neumorphism
Intro
Minimal
Outro
62.6Kexports
rating
Create a modern, minimalist brand ident with a neumorphic finish. This clean logo animation traces your mark with soft 3D outlines, then settles into an elegant extruded form accented by smooth shadows and a subtle highlight sweep. Customize colors, add optional background media with blur and tint, and tailor the intro and tagline text to your needs. With refined motion and a calm, premium vibe, it’s ideal for intros and outros across brands, products, and channels. Fast to set up and easy to personalize for a polished, on-brand reveal every time.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us