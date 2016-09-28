Sketch
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
67.9Kexports
Present your brand with a precise, minimalist logo reveal built from blueprint lines and drafting guides. This clean, technical animation sketches your mark into existence, then settles into a polished logo and tagline—perfect for intros or outros. Ideal for architecture, engineering, product design, and corporate branding. Customize colors, upload your logo, adjust the tagline, and render a sleek, professional ident in minutes. If you need a refined, geometric, line-art aesthetic that communicates craft and precision, this template delivers a standout logo animation.
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