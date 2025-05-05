en
Superhot Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Explosion
Fire
Dust
Smoke
Energy
Fast
Light
Particles
Cinematic
Superhot Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
d3luxxxe profile image
Created by d3luxxxe
10exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1video
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set your brand alight with the Superhot Reveal template. Transform your logo into an adrenaline-pumping spectacle of lights and sparks, perfect for high-energy brands seeking a cinematic impact. Tailor this flexible template with your images, colors, and tagline for an explosive reveal that's ready for YouTube, social media, and beyond.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of d3luxxxe
Explosion Logo and Title Reveal Original theme video
Explosion Logo and Title Reveal
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
30
5
22
Explosion Logo and Title Reveal is a stunning and powerful template that will blow up and take your logo to new heights. Flame, blast, burn, cinematic, dark, energetic, energetic, epic, fast, fire, fractal, movie, particles, bomb, huge, nuclear, nuke, shockwave, smoky - these all describe this project perfectly! Shake your audience with such power! Check out my profile regularly, it will be interesting! ;)
Exploding Reveal Original theme video
Exploding Reveal
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
6
3
11
Captivate your audience with an explosive introduction using our Exploding Reveal template. Customize the shockwave with your brand's unique logo, colors, and fonts. Whether for a high-octane event promo or a bold company announcement, this thrilling spectacle ensures your message resounds with might and passion. Let your brand's story erupt in full glory.
Flamethrower Unveil Original Theme 1 theme video
Flamethrower Unveil
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
5
3
14
Ignite your brand with a blazing entrance! Watch as intense flames burst across the screen, revealing your logo in a fiery spectacle. Perfect for gaming channels, action-packed content, or any brand looking to make a bold and unforgettable statement. Feel the heat and make an impact!
Magical Smoke Reveal Original theme video
Magical Smoke Reveal
Edit
By v.createvfx
7s
2
2
5
Elevate your brand with our Magical Smoke Reveal template. Experience the magic as smoke gracefully reveals your logo against a concrete backdrop. Whether you're looking for an attention-grabbing intro, an impactful outro, or a standalone showcase of your brand, this template has you covered. With easy customization options for your logo and colors, you can create a captivating video that aligns with your brand identity. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression.
Logo in Fire Original theme video
Logo in Fire
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
6
4
7
Set the digital stage on fire with our Logo in Fire reveal. Your brand emerges from the flames, boldly blazing its mark in the viewer's mind. Tailor every flare with your colors, fonts, and taglines to refine this multipurpose template to any campaign or presentation. Ready to leave a lasting impression? It’s time to let your brand sizzle!
Fiery Shockwave Reveal Original Theme theme video
Fiery Shockwave Reveal
Edit
By milinkovic
7s
7
2
7
Capture the explosive energy of your brand with our Fiery Shockwave Reveal template. This stunning display of fiery shockwaves epitomizes raw power, perfect for industries that thrive on dynamism. Make this template your own by customizing colors to match your brand and get a ready-to-publish video that resonates with the intensity of your message.
Vortex Fire Logo Original theme video
Vortex Fire Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
11s
5
4
11
Vortex Fire Logo is an impressive template that will spectacularly reveal your logo of trails of fire and smoke. The template has extensive appearance customization options.
Power Light Logo and Title Reveal Original theme video
Power Light Logo and Title Reveal
Edit
By MotionParsec
7s
29
5
22
This extremely powerful and fast template, will shake up your logo and breathe energy into it. A dark atmosphere, an explosion of particles, something splits the air and strikes, a shock wave spreads smoke. The particles spark, glow, and manifest the logo with streaks. Awesome template, what else can I say :) Check out my profile regularly, it will be interesting! ;)
