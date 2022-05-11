Particle Burst
00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
12.5Kexports
Ignite your brand with a modern, cinematic logo reveal. Organic particles and sweeping light rays converge in 3D to assemble your mark, capped with a clean logo hold and optional tagline. Customize colors via a gradient background or add your own media with tint and blur controls. Toggle letterbox bars, adjust light intensity, and let particles inherit your brand colors or use a solid fill. Perfect for intros, outros, and promo bumpers, this energetic design delivers impact with polished motion and a refined glow.
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of d3luxxxe