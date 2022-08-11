Glitch Pulse

Deliver a high-impact brand moment with a fast glitch logo reveal. This cinematic design fuses RGB split, screen tearing, noise, and HUD accents with bold lens flares and light rays. A dot‑matrix/LED look builds the mark before stabilizing into a clean hold, framed by letterbox bars and subtle grain. Customize colors, tagline and logo details to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, and interstitials where you need energetic digital style and immediate attention.