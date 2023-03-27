Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Electric Reveal - Original - Poster image

Electric Reveal

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Electricity
Outro
16.4Kexports
rating
Supercharge your branding with an electrifying logo animation built for powerful intros and outros. A 3D extruded logo emerges through dynamic lightning, dramatic light rays, and a moody, smoke‑filled backdrop. The design balances cinematic letterbox framing with neon energy for maximum impact. Drop in your logo, refine the tagline, and dial in your two accent colors to match your identity. Smooth camera drift, outline‑tracing energy, and polished glow effects ensure a premium, memorable reveal that fits YouTube, promos, and product stings alike.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us