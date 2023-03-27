Electric Reveal

Supercharge your branding with an electrifying logo animation built for powerful intros and outros. A 3D extruded logo emerges through dynamic lightning, dramatic light rays, and a moody, smoke‑filled backdrop. The design balances cinematic letterbox framing with neon energy for maximum impact. Drop in your logo, refine the tagline, and dial in your two accent colors to match your identity. Smooth camera drift, outline‑tracing energy, and polished glow effects ensure a premium, memorable reveal that fits YouTube, promos, and product stings alike.