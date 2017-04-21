Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimalist Flip - Original - Poster image

Minimalist Flip

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 4 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
3D motion graphics
5.1Kexports
rating
Brand every video with a clean, minimalist logo animation. This short intro/outro uses a sleek 3D flip of a square panel to transition into your logo with a clear title and supporting subtitle. The refined motion, soft vignette, and subtle glint keep attention on your mark while feeling modern and professional. Easily customize colors, icons or images, fonts, and text to match any industry or channel. Perfect for concise branding across YouTube, presentations, promos, and more.
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Reviews (2)
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P2
by tatimirrors
nice work!
it is a very lovely and professional intro!
Minimalist Flip
by royal_rawal
30 minute highway to health
spot on
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2
1
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us