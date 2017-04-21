Minimalist Flip
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 4 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
5.1Kexports
Brand every video with a clean, minimalist logo animation. This short intro/outro uses a sleek 3D flip of a square panel to transition into your logo with a clear title and supporting subtitle. The refined motion, soft vignette, and subtle glint keep attention on your mark while feeling modern and professional. Easily customize colors, icons or images, fonts, and text to match any industry or channel. Perfect for concise branding across YouTube, presentations, promos, and more.
Reviews (2)
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by tatimirrors
nice work!
it is a very lovely and professional intro!
by royal_rawal
30 minute highway to health
spot on