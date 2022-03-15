Deliver instant impact with a sleek, cinematic logo reveal. Sweeping spotlights, glowing light rays and a bold flash bring your mark to life against a rich, dark backdrop. Perfect for intros and outros, this modern 3D logo animation highlights your brand with elegant motion and polished sheen. Customize beam and background colors, add a tagline, and optionally blend background media with tint and blur for on‑brand results in seconds. Clean, minimal, and attention‑grabbing—this template turns any logo into a premium opening or closing signature.