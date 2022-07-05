Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Photography - Original - Poster image

Photography

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 7 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Minimal
Photography
10.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo reveal designed for photographers and creatives. This minimalist intro layers Polaroid-style photo prints in a tasteful collage, uses camera viewfinder overlays for context, and finishes with a cinematic light sweep over your logo and tagline. Smooth slide-ins, subtle vignettes, and soft reflections create an elegant, professional feel. Perfect as an intro or outro for photo studios, portfolios, and visual brands—simply drop in your logo and images to make it your own.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us