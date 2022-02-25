Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Rings - Duo - Poster image

Elegant Rings

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Elegant
Glow
Outro
16.4Kexports
rating
Reveal your brand with a silky, modern logo animation. Glowing concentric rings, lens flare, and light trails swirl into a clean, centered reveal, perfect for intros and outros. The minimalist, cinematic look keeps attention on your mark while the futuristic glow adds premium polish. Easily customize the logo, tagline, background, and colors to match your identity. Smooth, fluid motion and a dark gradient backdrop create high contrast and instant impact—ideal for channels, products, or portfolios.
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Intro
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Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us