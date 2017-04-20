Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Particles - Original - Poster image

Minimal Particles

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Polygon shape
42.7Kexports
rating
Craft a sleek brand moment with a clean, minimal logo animation. This flat-design ident combines a central geometric shape, tasteful long shadows, and subtle particle accents for a polished, modern finish. Perfect for intros or outros, it keeps focus on your logo and tagline while maintaining a professional look. Easily customize colors, shapes, and text to match your brand identity. With smooth, fluid motion and a centered layout, this versatile template works for corporate, social, or creative channels. Make a refined impression in seconds and keep your branding consistent across every platform.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us