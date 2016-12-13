Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Holiday Pop Up - Original - Poster image

Holiday Pop Up

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Festive
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
3.8Kexports
rating
Share festive cheer with a 3D pop-up Christmas logo greeting. This cozy, cartoon-styled card opens to reveal a snowy scene with Santa, a decorated tree, and colorful gifts, ending on your brand mark. Smooth page-turn and fold animations, gentle snowfall, and vibrant holiday colors make it ideal for intros, outros, and seasonal messages. Personalize the opening message, add your logo, and deliver a polished, on-brand holiday greeting in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us