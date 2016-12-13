Holiday Pop Up

Share festive cheer with a 3D pop-up Christmas logo greeting. This cozy, cartoon-styled card opens to reveal a snowy scene with Santa, a decorated tree, and colorful gifts, ending on your brand mark. Smooth page-turn and fold animations, gentle snowfall, and vibrant holiday colors make it ideal for intros, outros, and seasonal messages. Personalize the opening message, add your logo, and deliver a polished, on-brand holiday greeting in seconds.