Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Lights - Original - Poster image

Christmas Lights

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Festive
Christmas
Glow
Christmas tree
12.8Kexports
rating
Deliver a memorable holiday greeting with a cinematic, light‑driven animation. A starry night sky, gentle snowfall, and luminous trails swirl to form a stylized tree before elegant script writes your seasonal message. Finish with a clean logo and tagline end card for polished branding. Customize the greeting, fonts, sizes, colors, and ambiance to match your identity in minutes. Ideal for sharing with clients, teams, family, or as an opener/closer to festive content, this 3D motion graphics design blends glow, elegance, and winter atmosphere for a warm, professional holiday touch.
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