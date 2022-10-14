3D Spinning Box Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern 3D cube logo animation. This minimalist design features a rotating wireframe box with six editable sides for text or media, a polished reflective floor, and subtle lens flare accents. The sequence smoothly builds anticipation before revealing your logo and tagline at center stage. Perfect for intros, outros, trailers, promos, presentations, product showcases, and portfolios. Easily customize colors, fonts, and content to match your brand. Deliver a refined, geometric look with elegant motion and a crisp, monochrome backdrop that keeps attention on your message.