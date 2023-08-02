Ascension Viz

Showcase your track with a cinematic, audio‑reactive visualizer. A striking light column rises over reflective water as particles drift in a moody atmosphere. Clean titles, cover tile, song timer and a progress bar present your artist and track clearly, while platform badges help drive listeners to streaming services. Customize colors, frequency focus and intensity to fit any genre—from ambient to club. Smooth, elegant motion keeps attention on the music while enhancing it with epic visuals. Perfect for YouTube uploads, premieres, and promotional drops.