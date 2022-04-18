Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Silk Vortex - Original - Poster image

Silk Vortex

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Minimal
Vortex
6.9Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined, abstract logo reveal. A glowing vortex of smooth circular motion builds suspense, then elegantly unveils your mark and tagline. This minimalist design pairs cinematic polish with modern, futuristic vibes. Customize colors, glow intensity and background look, and optionally add blurred or tinted media behind the animation. Ideal as a clean intro or impactful outro for YouTube, presentations, or brand idents. Fast to set up and always on‑brand, this template delivers a stylish reveal that keeps the focus on your logo.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us