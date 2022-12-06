Flat Christmas Greeting

Celebrate the season with a clean, flat-design Christmas greeting. This playful animated card builds a festive tree and colorful gifts against a cozy dark backdrop, accented by twinkling sparkles. Add your holiday message and logo to create a personal, on-brand well-wish for clients, colleagues, friends, or followers. The minimal layout, bright colors, and charming motion make it perfect for social posts, email greetings, and video intros during the holidays. Customize colors and text in seconds, export, and spread cheer with a polished Christmas greeting that feels joyful and professional.