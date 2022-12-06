Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Flat Christmas Greeting - Original - Poster image

Flat Christmas Greeting

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Flat design
Festive
Christmas tree
435exports
rating
Celebrate the season with a clean, flat-design Christmas greeting. This playful animated card builds a festive tree and colorful gifts against a cozy dark backdrop, accented by twinkling sparkles. Add your holiday message and logo to create a personal, on-brand well-wish for clients, colleagues, friends, or followers. The minimal layout, bright colors, and charming motion make it perfect for social posts, email greetings, and video intros during the holidays. Customize colors and text in seconds, export, and spread cheer with a polished Christmas greeting that feels joyful and professional.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us