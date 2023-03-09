Gears Reveal

Bring engineering precision to your brand with a mechanical 3D logo reveal. Interlocking gears assemble to form your mark over a dark, cinematic backdrop with subtle lens flare, grid detail, and reflective floor. The result feels polished, industrial, and energetic—ideal for intros, outros, and tech or engineering content. Easily customize your logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors and accents, and render a distinctive ident that communicates strength and precision. Designed for clarity and impact, this logo animation delivers premium production value in seconds.