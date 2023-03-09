Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gears Reveal - Original - Poster image

Gears Reveal

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Industrial
Outro
3D motion graphics
15.4Kexports
rating
Bring engineering precision to your brand with a mechanical 3D logo reveal. Interlocking gears assemble to form your mark over a dark, cinematic backdrop with subtle lens flare, grid detail, and reflective floor. The result feels polished, industrial, and energetic—ideal for intros, outros, and tech or engineering content. Easily customize your logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors and accents, and render a distinctive ident that communicates strength and precision. Designed for clarity and impact, this logo animation delivers premium production value in seconds.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
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