Particle Streak

Bring your brand to life with a cinematic logo reveal. This energetic ident builds with swirling light trails, shimmering particles, and dramatic lens flares before settling on your mark and tagline. Designed for intros and outros, it blends elegant, minimal composition with a bold glow to command attention. Easily customize background, flare, and particle colors, toggle logo fill, and refine reflection for a polished finish. Ideal for brands seeking a modern, futuristic edge without clutter—simple controls, powerful results.