Mirage Viz

Bring modern, urban energy to your releases with a neon HUD music visualizer. This design features a responsive linear spectrum, bold outlined artist and track titles, album art spotlight, timer and progress bar, plus a row of streaming platform icons to show where your song is available. Customize colors, glow and spectrum behavior to match your sound and brand, then render performance‑ready visuals for sharing across platforms. Ideal for singles, remixes, beat tapes and DJ sets.