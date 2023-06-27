Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mirage Viz - Original - Poster image

Mirage Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
35.1Kexports
rating
Bring modern, urban energy to your releases with a neon HUD music visualizer. This design features a responsive linear spectrum, bold outlined artist and track titles, album art spotlight, timer and progress bar, plus a row of streaming platform icons to show where your song is available. Customize colors, glow and spectrum behavior to match your sound and brand, then render performance‑ready visuals for sharing across platforms. Ideal for singles, remixes, beat tapes and DJ sets.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us