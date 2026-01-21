Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Created by d3luxxxe
10exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with our cinematic Emergence template. Watch as animated outlines trace your brand’s silhouette in a veil of mystery. Every frame is designed to captivate and intrigue. This video raises the curtain, unveiling your logo with understated elegance, perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or anywhere your brand needs a dramatic entrance.
Similar templates
Best of d3luxxxe
By bbpixel
8s
6
8
14
Rotating Words Logo Reveal is a minimalist and clean looking animation made to show your logo and message in a fast and interesting way. Describe your business with big animated text, hashtags, topics or keywords which then rotate and transform into your animated logo.
By hushahir
6s
5
3
11
Make your mark with the Clean Neon Reveal, where glowing neon lines and a dynamic animation artfully unveil your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. Optimized for any platform, this template delivers a cutting-edge reveal that shines in every presentation, ad, or educational piece.
By bbpixel
8s
5
3
7
Edge Glow Logo Reveal is a dark and minimalist intro animation where the outlines of your logo shine bright and illuminate the scene. Subtle glimmer effects were also added to make transition to your complete logo more interesting. Try for free!
By d3luxxxe
8s
27
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
By Shoeeb
13s
5
4
8
Premium Light Rays Logo with elegant particles.
By Mr.Rabbit
10s
8
3
14
Illuminate your logo with a mesmerizing display of light rays in the Luminous Aura. Watch as beams of light gracefully emerge, casting a radiant glow upon your brand. Each ray is a testament to the brilliance and clarity of your logo, accentuating its presence with a clean and captivating effect. Bask in the ethereal ambiance as the light rays dance and create a sense of wonder, leaving a lasting impression on your audience.
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
10
Spherix Logo Reveal is a clean, modern and abstract looking animation featuring smooth rotating shapes that combine to create a silky look and elegantly reveal your logo.
By Moysher
7s
9
3
15
Step into the spotlight with Elegant Vivid Reveal, where your brand comes alive in a dance of cutting-edge design and color. Tailor-made for storytelling, this reveal video is the key to unlocking magic that captivates from the first frame. Add a dash of personal flair with your logo, tagline, and custom colors. Perfect as an intro or a memorable standalone piece, it's your turn to make an unforgettable impression.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help