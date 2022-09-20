Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Abstract Quotes - Original - Poster image

Abstract Quotes

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Quotes
3D motion graphics
Intro
Abstract waves
26.7Kexports
rating
Showcase quotes, taglines, and key messages in a refined, cinematic title sequence. This template blends glowing abstract waves, light rays, and subtle particles with clean typography and generous spacing. Perfect for brand storytelling, announcements, and inspirational slogans, it culminates in a tasteful logo reveal. Customize multiple headline slides, subtext, and a tagline, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth, slow-paced motion keeps the focus on your words while the visuals add depth and atmosphere. Ideal for openers, interstitials, and social teasers seeking elegant, modern impact.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us