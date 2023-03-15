Premium Light Rays Logo

Elevate your brand with a cinematic logo animation driven by dramatic light rays, elegant particles, and a premium metallic finish. This refined ident introduces a headline before resolving to your logo and a clean tagline, perfect for intros or outros. Customize colors for background, rays, particles and typography, adjust fonts, and drop in your logo to match your brand. Smooth fades, subtle glints, and a centered layout keep the focus where it belongs—on your identity. Ideal for YouTube, social content, promos, and corporate presentations.