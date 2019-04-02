Particle Whirl

Create a powerful first impression with a dark, cinematic logo reveal powered by whirling particle trails. Luminous light streaks, lens flares and subtle rays spiral into a focused, centered brand moment. Perfect for intros, outros, teasers and promos across film, tech, gaming and events. Easily customize your logo and tagline, adjust background gradients and glow accents, and toggle cinematic letterbox bars to suit your brand. Smooth, fluid motion and a clean minimal layout keep attention on your mark while sparkling particles add depth and energy.