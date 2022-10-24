Light Up Reveal

Launch your brand with a bold 3D logo reveal powered by glowing rings, light trails and cinematic lens flares. This energetic opener presents multiple headline moments before settling on a clean final logo and tagline screen. Customize colors for the rings, bulbs and text, pick your fonts, and easily drop in your logo. The modern, futuristic style works for trailers, promos, presentations and product showcases. With dramatic letterbox framing and smooth motion, this template delivers a polished intro or outro that grabs attention and feels premium.