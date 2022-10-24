Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Light Up Reveal - Original - Poster image

Light Up Reveal

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Cinematic
Title sequence
82.7Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a bold 3D logo reveal powered by glowing rings, light trails and cinematic lens flares. This energetic opener presents multiple headline moments before settling on a clean final logo and tagline screen. Customize colors for the rings, bulbs and text, pick your fonts, and easily drop in your logo. The modern, futuristic style works for trailers, promos, presentations and product showcases. With dramatic letterbox framing and smooth motion, this template delivers a polished intro or outro that grabs attention and feels premium.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us