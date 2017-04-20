Give your logo a high-tech entrance with this glitch-styled intro. A dark, neon palette, HUD lines and digital artifacts build into a bold center reveal, then transition to a crisp tagline. The design blends RGB split, screen tearing and strobe hits for an energetic, modern feel suited to tech and software branding. Simply drop in your logo, edit the tagline and tweak the colors to match your identity. Ideal as an intro or outro for videos, streams and promos when you want a fast, futuristic logo animation that looks premium with minimal setup.