Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitcher - Original - Poster image

Glitcher

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Digital
Outro
3.9Kexports
rating
Give your logo a high-tech entrance with this glitch-styled intro. A dark, neon palette, HUD lines and digital artifacts build into a bold center reveal, then transition to a crisp tagline. The design blends RGB split, screen tearing and strobe hits for an energetic, modern feel suited to tech and software branding. Simply drop in your logo, edit the tagline and tweak the colors to match your identity. Ideal as an intro or outro for videos, streams and promos when you want a fast, futuristic logo animation that looks premium with minimal setup.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us