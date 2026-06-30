Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
BF Transmission - Original - Poster image

BF Transmission

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Digital
Logo animation
Glitch
Title sequence
7exports
rating
Create a high-impact gaming opener with a futuristic HUD aesthetic and bold kinetic titles that lead into a powerful logo reveal. This template blends glitch distortion, scan bars, and cinematic letterbox framing to deliver an intense, pro-level brand introduction. Easily customize fonts, colors, textures, and UI overlays to match your channel or event. Perfect for esports teams, streamers, and creators seeking an energetic intro, teaser, or outro that grabs attention and sets the tone from the first frame.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us