BF Transmission - Vertical

Create a high-impact vertical gaming intro with futuristic HUD overlays, bold titles, and aggressive glitch transitions. This story-ready template stacks three headline scenes, then locks onto your logo and tagline for a decisive finish. Customize text, logo, and colors, tweak scan and LCD textures, and dial in contour map lines to match your brand. Perfect for esports teasers, stream intros, and schedule promos, it delivers dark, neon-accented visuals with precision. Fast, energetic motion and a centered layout keep attention exactly where you need it—on your message and your mark.