Glitchfall - Vertical

Launch your gaming content with a punchy vertical intro powered by CRT glitch, neon glow, and bold typography. This template features a centered headline with optional subtitle, plus a flexible mode to animate your logo instead of text. Use it as a motion title, intro, or outro, and switch to a transparent background when you need an overlay. Designed for Stories, Reels, and mobile-first channels, the fast cuts, scanlines, and slice distortions deliver an energetic, esports-ready look. Customize colors, fonts, and timing to match your brand and drop it into your next clip for instant hype.