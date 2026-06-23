COD Tactical Sweep - Vertical

Create a powerful vertical opener that fuses tactical HUD styling with bold kinetic titles and a clean logo reveal. This template layers topographic maps, grid lines, scanlines and light rays over a dark neon palette to deliver an energetic, cinematic look. Perfect for gaming and esports branding, it features multiple headline hits followed by a strong end tag. Customize text, logo and colors, fine‑tune lens flares and scan overlays, and export a ready‑to‑post Story or Reel. Ideal for channels, clans, tournaments and streams seeking a modern, futuristic intro that feels fast, precise and on-mission.