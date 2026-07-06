Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Tactical Breach - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Tactical Breach - Vertical

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glitch
Outro
3D motion graphics
6exports
rating
Bring your brand to the front line with a high‑impact tactical logo intro. This vertical 3D template blends photoreal operators, bold headline typography, and gritty glitch effects for a cinematic reveal. Perfect for gaming channels, esports teams, and military‑themed content, it features dark atmospherics, scanline grids, and a polished metallic emblem finish. Customize your headline, colors, fonts, and logo to match your identity and deploy as an intro or outro across stories, reels, and shorts. Fast, energetic, and memorable—designed to command attention on any feed.
MotionBank21 profile image
MotionBank21
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
COD Nocturne Raid - Vertical
By TippyTop
Edit
60fps
00:15
COD Nocturne Raid - Vertical Blurred UI theme video
Final Standoff - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:07
Final Standoff - Vertical Original theme video
Tactical Breach
By MotionBank21
Edit
2K
00:11
Tactical Breach Theme 1 theme video
BF Transmission - Vertical
By d3luxxxe
Edit
00:10
BF Transmission - Vertical Original theme video
COD Tactical Sweep - Vertical
By d3luxxxe
Edit
00:10
COD Tactical Sweep - Vertical Original theme video
Mask Ops
By MotionBank21
Edit
2K
00:09
Mask Ops Original theme video
Valoguard Hidden Shelter - Vertical
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:15
Valoguard Hidden Shelter - Vertical Original theme video
Glitchfall - Vertical
By Atamotion
Edit
00:06
Glitchfall - Vertical Title Intro theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us