Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Redline Ops - Original - Poster image

Tactical Redline - Vertical

00:14 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Story video
Gaming
3D motion graphics
Digital
7exports
rating
Drop your logo, headline and tagline into this vertical tactical opener and get an instant gaming intro. Photoreal 3D pistols, floating ammo, and hi‑tech HUD overlays create a gritty, futuristic FPS vibe. Energetic motion, scan sweeps and subtle glitch accents drive attention to your brand. Easily adjust colors and fonts to match your team or channel style. Ideal for esports intros, highlight reels, stream bumpers and story placements across social. Crafted for maximum impact on mobile, this design blends cinematic 3D detail with bold, readable typography.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us