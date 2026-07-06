Mask Ops - Vertical

Bring high-impact energy to your vertical content with a cinematic logo animation built around tactical, ops-inspired visuals. Masked operators sweep across the frame, revealing a bold hero title before a polished, metallic logo lands center stage. Subtle fog, drifting particles, and sweeping spotlights add atmosphere, while glitch effects deliver a modern digital edge. Perfect for gaming, military or crime-themed intros and outros, this story-ready template is easy to brand with your fonts, colors, logo and tagline for fast, professional results.