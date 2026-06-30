Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tactical FPS Gaming Stream Loop - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Tactical Ready - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
Gaming
Photorealistic
Digital
7exports
rating
Dial in a tactical look for your broadcast with a vertical pre-stream screen built for FPS and esports. Photoreal weapons, ammo details and a crisp HUD overlay set an intense mood, while bold titles keep viewers informed. Easily swap your logo, choose fonts, and fine-tune background and HUD colors to match your brand. Ideal for starting, intermission and standby moments, it loops cleanly and keeps excitement high until you go live.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us