Tactical Ready - Vertical
00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Dial in a tactical look for your broadcast with a vertical pre-stream screen built for FPS and esports. Photoreal weapons, ammo details and a crisp HUD overlay set an intense mood, while bold titles keep viewers informed. Easily swap your logo, choose fonts, and fine-tune background and HUD colors to match your brand. Ideal for starting, intermission and standby moments, it loops cleanly and keeps excitement high until you go live.
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