COD Stream - Vertical

Kick off your livestream with a striking Starting Soon screen. This vertical design centers a bold, glowing headline over a dark, textured backdrop with drifting smoke and particles. Customize the main title, subtitle, logo, and tagline. Tweak flicker speed, glow intensity, smoke and particle visibility, and color accents. Choose from multiple text styles to match your brand. Ideal for streamers who want a clean, high-contrast look that holds attention while you prepare to go live.