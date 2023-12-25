Future Forward Frames

Create a high-impact opener that fuses futuristic HUD design with kinetic glitch transitions. This template features multiple headline moments, integrated media cutaways, and a bold logo reveal—perfect for technology branding, trailers, and short promos. The neon, cyberpunk-inspired look combines concentric UI rings, hex grids, and scanning accents for a premium digital aesthetic. Easily tailor colors, text, media, and logo to match your brand and export a striking, energetic intro that stands out across platforms.