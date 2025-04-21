en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Digital Holographic Opener

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Landscape
Code
Pixels
Glitch
Digital
Full HD
Technology
More details
Digital Techno Holographic Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
11exports
16 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4videos
1image
12texts
1font
1audio
Create a visual journey that's as unique as your brand with our customizable Digital Holographic Opener. Display photos and videos in a captivating new light. Ideal for advertisements, presentations, and more, this template lets your content take center stage in a truly immersive experience. Make an impression that lasts with every shimmering transition.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Web Punk Glitch Opener Original theme video
Web Punk Glitch Opener
Edit
By Balalaika
23s
24
47
29
Step back in time with our digital retro slideshow template, perfect for storytellers and brands alike. This Web Punk Glitch Opener template replicates the charm of vintage windows widgets, offering a nostalgic playground for your photos and videos. With customizations like fonts, colors, and logos, you'll have everything you need to produce a video that's ready to publish and enthrall your audience with a modern twist on a classic look.
Glitch Galore Slide Original theme video
Glitch Galore Slide
Edit
By Danimotions
28s
21
28
10
Dive into a world where each frame brings a new perspective with 'Multiscreen Glitch Story'. This horizontal slideshow template thrives on its cutting-edge glitch effect, making your content pop. Ideal for those seeking a contemporary spin on their presentations or social content. Customize slides with your videos, images, and text. The finale's amazing glitched logo animation and smooth darkening effect leave an indelible impression.
Modern Mosaic Slideshow Original theme video
Modern Mosaic Slideshow
Edit
By starlight_motion
20s
26
14
27
Tell your story with our engaging Modern Mosaic Slideshow template, where every transition is a twist and every frame a statement. Tinted visuals, crisp titles, and edgy glitches guide viewers to a climactic logo reveal. This ready-to-publish video is a versatile storyteller, adjustable with your own media, text, and branding. Perfect for any message you wish to broadcast in vivid detail and immersive widescreen.
Digital Dream Slideshow Original theme video
Digital Dream Slideshow
Edit
By starlight_motion
21s
27
23
13
Immerse yourself in a narrative that captivates from slide to slide with our glitch-enhanced Digital Dream Slideshow template. Create a professional journey decked with tinted images, videos, and text that pulse with life. This versatile template lets you tweak logos, colors, and fonts for that tailor-made look right before you hit publish.
RetroTech Original theme video
RetroTech
Edit
By S_WorX
16s
2
6
9
Step back in time with our RetroTech and watch your modern brand emerge from the pixels of a nostalgic computer screen. This video template is perfect for making a retro splash on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Customize with your logo, text, and brand's color scheme to convey your message with a throwback flair. Ideal for iconic intros or impactful outros, it's vintage charm with your cutting-edge brand identity.
Binary Code Original theme video
Binary Code
Edit
By S_WorX
15s
5
4
9
When technology meets creativity, we get the Binary Code template a high-definition gateway for showcasing who you are in the digital universe. Infused with futuristic flair, this template can be customized with your logo, tagline, and colors. It's the perfect intro for creators and innovators eager to reveal their cutting-edge identity.
Glitch Urban Opener Original theme video
Glitch Urban Opener
Edit
By PurpleElkStudios
17s
21
24
9
Seamlessly narrate your brand's journey with a sophisticated slideshow that brings images to life amidst fluid animations and text. Customize each element, from fonts to colors, and let your logo emerge through a captivating glitch effect. This Glitch Urban Opener template is your versatile tool for impactful storytelling on any platform.
Glitch Urban Intro Original theme video
Glitch Urban Intro
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
25s
21
36
12
Step into the digital age with style using our Glitch Urban Intro template. Colorful, contemporary, and customizable—this slideshow engages viewers from the first glitch. Imprint your unique brand image across each slide with adjustable elements like colors, fonts, and logos. The stage is yours to tell a compelling story, whether for business or pleasure.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us