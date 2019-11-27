Quality Glitch Intro

Launch your brand with a high-impact glitch logo animation. This energetic intro/outro blends futuristic HUD rings, scanlines, RGB split and neon glow on a dark backdrop for a bold, digital look. Perfect for tech content, streams and channels needing a clean, centered reveal. Easily customize by swapping your logo and adjusting the dominant accent color to match your branding. The cinematic distortion, reticle cues and rotating concentric rings keep attention locked on your mark from first frame to last.