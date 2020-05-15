Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Logo Glitch Opener - Original - Poster image

Logo Glitch Opener

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Digital
1.7Kexports
rating
Make a bold first impression with a high-energy glitch logo animation. This futuristic, neon-styled opener blends scanlines, RGB splits and digital distortion for a powerful reveal that works as both an intro and outro. Customize your logo, tagline and color preset in moments, and captivate viewers with cinematic letterbox framing and slick motion. Perfect for tech, gaming, and modern brands seeking a dynamic, digital aesthetic. Drop in your assets and let the glitch-driven transitions, light sweeps and textured overlays deliver a polished, professional brand reveal.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us