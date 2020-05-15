Logo Glitch Opener

Make a bold first impression with a high-energy glitch logo animation. This futuristic, neon-styled opener blends scanlines, RGB splits and digital distortion for a powerful reveal that works as both an intro and outro. Customize your logo, tagline and color preset in moments, and captivate viewers with cinematic letterbox framing and slick motion. Perfect for tech, gaming, and modern brands seeking a dynamic, digital aesthetic. Drop in your assets and let the glitch-driven transitions, light sweeps and textured overlays deliver a polished, professional brand reveal.