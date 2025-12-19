Try for free
Futuristic Video Display

Templates
/
Video Ads
30-60s
Landscape
Heads Up Display
Titles
Digital
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Futuristic Video Display - Original - Poster image
alex.tantsura profile image
Created by alex.tantsura
45exports
35 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
10videos
1image
4texts
4fonts
1audio
Step into the future with our Futuristic Video Display template, the perfect way to showcase your brand with a modern, cutting-edge twist. Featuring sleek glitch effects, this video works seamlessly across YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms. Easily customize it with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a memorable presentation that captures attention and engages audiences.
Themes (5)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of alex.tantsura
Original
Original
White Colors
White Colors
Cyberpunk colors
Cyberpunk colors
Black and White colors 1
Black and White colors 1
Black and White colors 2
Black and White colors 2
